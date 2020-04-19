HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu signed a project with Geetha Govindam's director, Parasuram. After 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Mahesh took some break and later, he gave a green signal for Parasuram.

Sources say that the works related to the movie will start on the birthday of Krishna (May 31st), which Mahesh considers very lucky for him. As of now, there is no official information about this, let us wait and see.

But, now one more news which is doing rounds in the social media is about who is going to share screen space with Mahesh Babu. Reports claim that Parasuram is in a plan to rope in Bollywood beauty for Mahesh Babu. It is said that he has approached a couple of B-town divas. If reports are to believed, then Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the film.

The 'Aashiqui 2' actress forayed into Tollywood with the movie, Saaho. She was seen acting alongside Prabhas. The film 'Saaho' didn't do well at the box-office but she scored full marks on the acting scale.