HYDERABAD: The 'Kannada' beauty Rashmika Mandanna created her place in South cinema. The actress tasted success with her last releases Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma.

The 'Chalo' actress is one of the most sought after heroines in Tollywood. We all know that this 'Geetha Govindam' star has been roped in as the heroine in Allu Arjun's next titled 'PUSHPA'.

Sukumar is helming the project and as per the schedule, the film has to begin its shoot in the forests of Nallamalla as the movie is set in the backdrop or red sandalwood smuggling. But, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of the film took a short hiatus and it will resume after the lockdown is lifted.

The makers of the film wanted to use this lockdown period in the most productive manner. Director Sukumar has allotted work to music directors, costume designers, art directors and also to Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

It is learned that Allu Arjun is busy working on his physical makeover whereas Rashmika is learning the Chittoor dialect for her role. Allu Arjun is playing the lead role in the film and he will be seen as Pushpa Raj in the movie.

The film, Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. It is jointly bankrolled by Muthyamshetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers.

After the success of ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’, Allu Arjun is doing ‘Pushpa’. This is the third time for Allu Arjun and Sukumar to join their hands together.

Also Read: Sameera Reddy On Her Relationship With Jr NTR