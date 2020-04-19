HYDERABAD: Telugu film industry boasts of a host of creative filmmakers and Tollywood is one of the biggest film industries in Tinsel Town. Puri Jagannadh is one of the maverick filmmakers in Tollywood and today this 'Chirutha' director has successfully completed 20 years in the world of cinema.

Puri narrates the story in his own way and he has got the tag of 'Branded Stylish Director'. He never cares for the success but he loves to create different types of films. Puri tasted success with his first film, Badri in which Pawan Kalyan acted in the lead role. The movie, ‘Badri’ has not only changed the fate of Pawan Kalyan but also Puri Jagannadh.

The 'Pokiri' director is known as the king of realistic and gritty drama. Puri Jagannadh also produces films under the banners Production Companies, Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Vaishno Academy. He also owns a music company, Puri Sangeet. Puri gave super hits for many heroes in Tollywood like Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Jr NTR, Ram, etc. Puri directed more than 35 films in his career spanning of 20 years.

On this special occasion celebs and fans are pouring in wishes on social media and are congratulating Puri on his 20 years journey in TFI.