HYDERABAD: TV host-turned-actress, Swathi Reddy married Vikas, a pilot by profession in 2018. It was a love-cum-arranged marriage and after her wedding the actress moved to Indonesia and was staying there. Now news broke out that all is not well in the ‘Danger’ actress marital life after it was discovered that she has deleted the photos of her husband Vikas and also her wedding pictures from her social media handle.
This came as a shock not only to the fans of Swathi but also to others. Speculations started doing rounds that Swathi may have ended her relationship with her husband.
To put a full stop to all the speculations, Swathi posted a video in which she clicked onto the 'Archives' folder of her Instagram account where one could see all the photos of her husband Vikas. She also shared a conversation between Dobby and Harry Potter.
Swathi who initially kept her love life a secret got married in quiet wedding only with family and close friends who attended the event. Later she revealed in interviews about the love for her husband and how he supported her all the time. Swathi started her filmy career in Tollywood with the movie, Danger in 2005. Later, the actress acted in various Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. In an interview, Swathi told that marriage is a part of the natural progression of life and added that her work would not stop and that she was looking forward to act in movies.
Earlier, we have seen a few stars like Ileana, Sana Khan and others deleting the photos of their boyfriends from social media indirectly, indicating that that they have ended up their relationships with their beaus.
