Indian Tricolour of more than 1000 metres in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID-19. Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter is the person who is behind lighting up the 4,478 meter pyramid peak.

The mountain is in between Switzerland and Italy and the display of flags of various countries shows that the Switzerland government is declaring its support to the countries who are combating the deadly COVID-19. In India, the total number of corona positive cases stood at 15,712 and 507 deaths reported to date.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar’s directorial, Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Sources say that Bunny is working hard to transform his physical looks and Rashmika is taking some online classes to learn Chittoor dialect.

Also Read: Jagapati Babu Donates Masks, Sanitisers To Telangana Cops