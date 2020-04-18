HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd film is grabbing all the attention. Fans are eagerly waiting for the first look poster from the movie. Koratala Siva is wielding the megaphone for Chiranjeevi for the movie, Acharya. The movie will be produced jointly by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

As per the filmy reports, Megastar will be seen essaying the role of a professor and would start a movement fighting against the irregularities in the Endowments Department. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Kajal has already shared screen space with Chiru in the movie Khaidi No.150. The chemistry between both of them worked well in Khaidi No.150 and we expect the same from the duo.

We already know that Koratala Siva has approached Mohan Babu for a villain role in the movie and it is learned that Mohan Babu gave a green signal to act in the film. But, now rumours are doing rounds that Mohan Babu has kept a condition for Koratala Siva that his role should be as powerful as Megastar in the movie.

So, the director is in a plan to make necessary changes to the script. We have seen Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi acting together in the early days of their career and now if everything goes well, then the audience will get a chance to witness two legends on-screen.

Koratala Siva directed Bharat Ane Nenu which had Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film turned as a blockbuster. The movie is all about a university graduate who was pushed into the role of a chief minister after the sudden death of his father.

