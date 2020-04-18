The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' came out as one big hit and it really minted good numbers at the box office. As the movie went very well among the Telugu audience with it's amazing dialogues and hit melodies, reportedly Bollywood makers took a decision to showcase it to the Hindi audience too!

Since then, there has been lot of speculations going around in the industry about the lead cast in the Hindi remake, especially the replacement of Allu Arjun. Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, B-town actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the lead role.

Bollywood’ heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will be reprising Allu Arjun‘ role in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo remake. The reports are coming that the Hindi version of the story has been narrated to Kartik Aaryan on a video call, amid the lockdown. It is also heard that Luka Chuppi actor has given his green signal to the makers of the film.

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, Kartik Aaryan will finish his shoot of the sequels of Dostana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and later proceed with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo remake.

Reportedly, the Hindi remake will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and bankrolled by Mega producer Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna. However, the official announcement about the whole cast is still awaited.

