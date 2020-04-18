HYDERABAD: The lady superstar Nayanthara is one of the most talented actresses in the south. The actress with her dedication and hard work rose to heights in the world of cinema.

The ‘Chandramukhi’ beauty is professionally strong but she has faced so many obstacles in her personal life. It is all known knowledge that the actress had to break up with Prabhu Deva. Both of them dated for some time but due to some reasons they parted their ways. Nayanthara expressed her love towards Prabhu Deva before breakup by getting herself inked with the tattoo of 'Prabhu' which stood for Prabhu.

However, the actress now modified the tattoo and it has become the most spoken subject during these days. The 'Bigil' actress gave a glimpse of her revamped tattoo. Nayanthara had inked 'P' in English and the rest in Tamil. Now, going by the recent pictures, the word 'Prabhu' is not at all visible and it has been changed to 'Positivity'.