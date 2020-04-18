Actress Sameera Reddy has delivered few best film in the Indian cinema. Apart from Bollywood movie, she has also starred in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada movies.

In a media interview, the 39-year old actress had revealed that she didn't have a love affair with Jr NTR.

Sameera Reddy was paired with Junior NTR in director Surender Reddy's 2006 Telugu romantic action film Ashok. Since then rumours started circulating about their relationship. It is quite known that, Jr NTR maintains distance from his heroines. But after the actress started moving closely with him, it was speculated that the two were dating each other.

Five years after the movie release, Sameera finally opened up about her relationship buzz in the industry, "The truth is that I'm a very friendly and straightforward girl. I'll not try to hide anything. The truth was that it was brown out of proportion because he is really wonderful co-star to work with. He taught me a lot. When I came to Telugu cinema, being a Telugu Reddy girl, I didn't know anything."

Talking about Junior NTR's nature, Sameera Reddy added, "He really took the time and I had heard from many that he is a very aloof boy. He doesn't talk to anybody. He won't even talk to you after the shot. But we got along and became friends. However, that friendship was blown out of proportion."

She also added that her family was really worried and upset over the speculations. As her father was an Andhra Reddy man, he had to answer many of his family members.

People were only talking about us. They were not talking about her movies. They weren't talking about what she capable of. The focus went from Sameera Reddy to Sameera NTR, she added.

Sameera admitted that she was traumatised by the rumors. She said, "I have never faced something like that because I have been a straight-up girl. So I was very surprised by it. I think Andhra community is such that they stuck on one thing. For me, I was upset because I am a good actress and dance. I wanted to be known as that. I didn't want to be known as Jr NTR's love interest. I think somewhere it hurt him also because I could see that even he was being targeted."

After all these rumours, she finally decided to maintain distance with Telugu cinema and started her journey in Kollywood. She was starred in Vaaranam Aayiram alongside Ajith and Vishal, which came out as big hit.

That was how she recreated her identity in Indian cinema again.

