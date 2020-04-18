HYDERABAD: Tollywood creative director SS Rajamouli is busy with his magnum opus movie, RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) right now. After Baahubali, the director is helming this project.

Rajamouli in an interview with a TV channel opened up on his next project. The 'Baahubali' director said that after the completion of RRR, he is going to wield the megaphone for Mahesh Babu. Noted producer KL Narayana is going to bankroll the project. Fans of Mahesh Babu, who have been eagerly waiting for this combination to work for quite some time, are on Cloud 9 as soon as this news broke out.

The shooting of Rajamouli’s RRR has been temporarily put on hold due to the lockdown in the country. But, he is not wasting his time and instead is taking care of post-production works. Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn are the main cast of this most awaited film.

Rumours are doing rounds that Rajamouli is actually contemplating roping in a new female lead opposite Tarak to replace Olivia Morris. The director was not happy with the outcome of the scenes that were shot over Jr NTR and Olivia, thus prompting him to be on the lookout again for an actress who can fit this bill.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. Anil Ravipudi directed the film and it turned out to be a big blockbuster. Mahesh will be next seen in Parasuram's film. The pre-production work for this venture has already started.

