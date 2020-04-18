HYDERABAD: Rajamouli's RRR is the most anticipated film in Tollywood. The 'Jakkanna' of Tollywood is keeping all his efforts and is trying to utilise the lockdown period as well so that the film releases as per the fixed schedule. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen as the freedom fighters in this fictional story and expectations are very high on this film. The spectacular director and amazing cast are the definite reasons for the film to become the talk of the town.

Now, the news is that Rajamouli is in a plan to change the heroine of Tarak. Yeah! Reports claim that Rajamouli was not satisfied with the quality of the scenes that have been shot featuring Jr. NTR and Olivia Morris. On the other hand, if the lockdown continues, it would be difficult for Olivia Morris to come to India. Earlier, Daisy Edgar Jones was roped in as the heroine for Tarak but she walked out of the project due to some family reasons.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, etc., will be seen in the key roles in the film. A major portion of the shooting has been completed but now, the shooting has been stopped due to coronavirus outbreak. So, the stars of the film are busy with the dubbing works. Sources say that Ram Charan and Tarak are dubbing for the film staying home under the supervision of Rajamouli.

The makers of the movie are in a plan to release the first look poster of Jr.NTR and surprise Tarak on his birthday. We have seen the first look of Ram Charan and it is so powerful. Let us wait and see how things are going to materialise for RRR team.

