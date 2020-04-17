The lockdown period is making people think about new ideas and challenges. Social media is flooded with new challenges and right from a commoner to a celebrity, everyone is accepting them and posting their photos on social media.

Recently, we have seen various stars accepting handstand tee-shirt challenge and now the newest to regale the netizens is the 'Pillow Challenge'. For those who are unaware of it, we will tell you what it is. The challenge is all about fashioning the pillow into a mini-dress. It has to be cinched with a belt. The #PillowChallenge has more than 2,00,000 posts on social media.

Tollywood star Payal Rajput accepted the 'Pillow Challenge' and she looked absolutely stunning. She picked a lemon yellow-coloured pillow and cinched it using a white-coloured belt. She left her tresses loose.