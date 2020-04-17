HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who stays busy all the time is free now, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shootings of the films have been stopped. So, Mahesh is spending some quality time with his family. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star is a family person and loves to spend time with his family. We all know that how Mahesh plans for a vacation after completion of his every film. Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005 and they were blessed with two children, Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh and Namrata stay active on social media and share what is going on in their lives. Mahesh Babu took to his social media and shared a video, in which he was seen playing a game with Gautam.