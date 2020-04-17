HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who stays busy all the time is free now, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shootings of the films have been stopped. So, Mahesh is spending some quality time with his family. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star is a family person and loves to spend time with his family. We all know that how Mahesh plans for a vacation after completion of his every film. Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005 and they were blessed with two children, Gautam and Sitara.
Mahesh and Namrata stay active on social media and share what is going on in their lives. Mahesh Babu took to his social media and shared a video, in which he was seen playing a game with Gautam.
Earlier, Mahesh took to his social media and expressed gratitude for all the sanitation workers who are working round the clock to keep the city clean and sanitised. He posted a photo and captioned it as, “ This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way... A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their frontline jobs and they do it for us... My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you”.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. The film turned as a blockbuster and Rashmika Mandanna was seen as the female lead in the movie.