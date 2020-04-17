HYDERABAD: The world is facing an unexpected situation today and it is similar to that of a film story, right! Yeah! Many filmmakers might have already started working on this coronavirus subject.

M Vijay Bhaskar, the Kollywood director is in a plan to direct the film titled '21 Days’. The story of the film is going to be around the problems faced by the people and life during the lockdown. The movie will be made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Bhaskar under the MBR films banner.

The makers of the film announced that they are in the hunt of stars through online mode. Sources say that the shooting of the film will be completed in a single schedule after lockdown.

The deadly coronavirus is creating panic across the globe. The COVID-19 is claiming the lives of many people and thousands of people are falling prey to this virus. Staying home and maintaining hygiene are the only things that one can follow to stay safe and secure. The outbreak of coronavirus is having its effect on all the sectors. Film Industry is one of the most affected industries because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

