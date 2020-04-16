Film Director Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most enigmatic characters in the Indian film industry, is known for churning out a host of films in double quick time. Despite many of them bombing at the box office, the mercurial film-maker continues to hold sway over the masses. Of course, through social media, a realm that he thrives on like no one else can. With his distinct mannerisms, RGV is the toast of many dubsmash artistes and TikTok videos.



A girl who recently came up with a TikTok video, immitating his body language, has now caught the mercurial director’s attention. He was so impressed with her acting talent that he immediately offered a role in a film to her.



RGV asked her to mail him her details if she’s interested in acting. RGV is already known for many firsts, especially in spotting and promoting raw talent on the silverscreen. And this one is also a ‘first’ as he is looking to introduce a TikTok girl.



Ram Gopal Varma, whose last project was the Telugu film 'Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu', has been working with fresh faces for his films in the last few years.



In fact, RGV was not the only one to get smitten by dubsmash videos. Before him, Tollywood director Harish Shankar also gave a break to a girl who grabbed his attention with a series of her dubsmash videos.

