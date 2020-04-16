One of the popular directors of South Indian film industry, Koratala Siva has been in news for his upcoming venture, Acharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. In a recent media interview the director revealed details about his projects and retirement plan.

Talking about Acharya, Koratala Siva revealed that 40 percent shoot of this film has been wrapped up. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak the rest of the shoot and release has been postponed.



“ Due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown the shoot of the film has been stopped otherwise, it might have almost completed by now. But what can we do? Dates of all the actors have to be adjusted before starting the shoot now," the Mirchi director said.



When Koratala Siva was asked about his next project, to which he said, “My next film will be with the hero whoever will be available by then. No prior plans as of now,” he said.



Interestingly he also revealed that he will be retiring from films after 5 years, hence he is in a rush to finish the projects, which are currently on his mind.



When asked about how he is spending the time during the lockdown, the director replied that he is passing time in self-introspection.



Koratala Siva made his directorial debut with young Rebel Star Prabhas' starrer Mirchi which was major hit. In 2015, he directed a social message oriented movie Srimanthudu, starring Mahesh Babu which became a huge blockbuster. Later he came up with Jr NTR starrer Janatha Garage and Mahesh Babu’ Bharat Ane Nenu.



Meanwhile, Acharya, which marks Megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd film, will have a content-driven plot with social importance. The movie is produced jointly by Chiranjeevi under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment.

