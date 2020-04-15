Rashmika Mandanna, the 23-year-old actress has established herself as a star in the south industry. She is one of the most sought after actresses in the Tollywood these days.

With her strong acting skills and cute looks, the 'Geetha Govindam’ star rose to heights. She was last seen in Mahesh Babu's ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and Nithiin's ‘Bheeshma’. Sarileru Neekevvaru movie turned as a blockbuster whereas Bheeshma scored well at the box office.

We all know that Rashmika will be seen in Sukumar's directorial, PUSHPA. Allu Arjun is playing the lead role and he will be seen as Pushpa Raj in the movie. The film, Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. It is jointly bankrolled by Muthyamshetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers.

Now, the news is about the character of Rashmika in the film. Till date, the actress was seen portraying different roles and in Geetha Govindam, she played a very strong character. Sources say that this Kannada beauty will be seen in a de-glam role as a village girl, mouthing Chittoor slang dialogues.

Few other reports claim that Rashmika will be seen as the police officer and will play a crucial role in catching Allu Arjun who will be seen as a red sandalwood smuggler in the film. Rashmika Mandanna played the role of a police officer in the movie, Devdas. So, we think that the ‘Chalo’ beauty has that power to pull off any character with much ease and confidence.

