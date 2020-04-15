HYDERABAD: The deadly coronavirus is creating panic across the globe and the number of corona positive cases are increasing with each passing day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of lockdown till May 3rd.All the celebs are trying their best to create awareness among the people. Film stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and various others are staying active on social media and are passing messages to the people.

Ever since the lockdown is being imposed, Megastar Chiranjeevi is keeping all his best efforts to create awareness among the people about how to stay safe and secure during this corona crisis time. Megastar Chiranjeevi and other like-minded people from the Tollywood film industry have come together and started 'CCC' to help the daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood due to coronavirus outbreak.

Now, in a different way, the family members of Megastar Chiranjeevi came together and passed a message that we all stay home and will spread love but not the virus. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and posted the photo in which we could see all the family members, Allu Arvind, Naga Babu, Varun Tej, Ram Charan, Upasana, Sushmita, Allu Sirish, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Sreeja and Kalyan Dev along with Chiranjeevi carrying placards.