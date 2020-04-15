HYDERABAD: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the super talented star in the world of Telugu cinema got married to Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Samantha always says that she has been blessed with an amazing family. The ‘Akkineni Bahu’ shares a cool bond with all the family members. Needless to say about the rapport between Samantha and Nagarjuna. Amala and Nagarjuna treat Samantha as their own daughter and gives her utmost priority.

Recently, in an interview, Amala told that Samantha doesn't cook at home and she further added that, "When the family has a good cook in Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?" Amala sang praises for her husband's culinary skills. It is also said that Amala doesn't know cooking and she accepts the fact. Whenever Nagarjuna cooks, Amala helps him in the kitchen.

We all know that Naga Chaitanya cooks some yummy recipes and Samantha told that she is learning how to cook. And, we think the lady has started learning cooking. Recently, she posted an Instagram story in which she was preparing lunch. It is the best time for Sam to learn some cooking tips from her dearest hubby, Chay as both of them are staying at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a fairy tale manner. Sam and Chay are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood and they give strong relationship goals to many.

On the career front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Jaanu alongside Sharwanand. She will be next seen in a web series. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Shekar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’. Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female lead in the movie.

Also Read: Jr NTR Takes Up New Job During This Lockdown?