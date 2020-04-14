HYDERABAD: The 21-day lockdown which is being imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus is going to end today but as expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension in the lockdown till May 3rd today.

So, now another 19 days, everyone is going to stay home and coming to the film stars, there will not be any shootings. We think that this is the first time for the stars of tinsel town to stay away from what they have been doing for quite a long time. There are no shootings, agreed, but film stars are not leaving the social media. They are posting interesting updates and are making fans happy.

The creative director Rajamouli is one of the persons who makes lemonade when life throws a lemon at him. He is one of the persons who is utilsing the lockdown in the most efficient manner. Rajamouli's RRR is the topic of discussion during this lockdown period.

Every day we are having one or the other update related to RRR. But still, we are not getting bored instead we want more, right! Yeah. The spectacular cast and the fabulous director are the reasons for the RRR to become the talk of the town. Nearly 80% of the shooting has been completed and now Rajamouli has focussed on post-production works.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen as the freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Both the stars are staying at home but Ram Charan and Jr NTR are absolutely busy doing their dubbing works for the film. It is said that the actors have converted their home theatres into dubbing theatres. Under the supervision of SS Rajamouli, the actors are doing their dubbing.

Jr NTR gave voice over for the first look poster of Ram Charan. Tarak mouthed the dialogues in the most powerful manner. Of course, it is not a new thing for Tarak to mouth powerful dialogues. RRR is one of the most anticipated films in the Tollywood and it is being made on a huge budget. The film is going to hit the screens on January 8th, 2021.

