HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for a film, titled, PUSHPA. This is the third for the duo to collaborate with each other after Arya and Arya 2. The spectacular success of the two movies has made the audience expect more from this combination.

We all know that Sukumar is one of the finest filmmakers in the south and he has managed to make an impact with his films in the world of Telugu cinema. On the other hand, Allu Arjun improved a lot as a hero and proved himself as an actor. So, the fans of Sukumar and Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for the film but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of the film has been stopped.

Recently, the makers of the movie have announced the first look poster and revealed the title of the film. The first look poster has become the most liked first look poster in Telugu on Twitter. The poster has garnered 84 k likes in just 24 hours after the release of the poster. Now, the most interesting thing is that Allu Arjun has tweeted the title of the film in the most interesting way on November 27, 2019. Just have a look at the tweet here.