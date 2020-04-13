A very strange time for all of us, isn't it? Yeah! The outbreak of coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. All the film stars are staying home and no parties, nothing. Recently, Akhil Akkineni celebrated his birthday along with his family. Before his birthday, Akhil urged his fans not to make any celebrations as the country is facing a serious problem. He requested everyone to stay home and stay safe. A few celebs from Tollywood took to their social media and wished Akhil on his birthday.

Now, the news is that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya didn't make it a point to wish Akhil through social media. Samantha who stays active on social media never gives a miss to wish her dear ones on special occasions through social media. Chay is the kind of person who stays away from social media but why didn't sam wish Akhil is the most sought after question among the Twitterati and Akkineni fans.

We all know that Samantha and Akhil share a cool bond. We have seen Sam supporting her brother-in-law Akhil many times. It is not only Akhil but also everyone in the Akkineni and Daggubati's family share a good rapport with this 'Majili' star. She maintains a positive relationship with all and sundry and has been gelled so well into both the families. Samantha is loved by all the family members. We think that the ‘Rangasthalam’ star is on social media detox during this lockdown period. Let us not scratch our brains much but hope everything will be fine between Samantha and Akkineni family.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu alongside Sharwanand. On the career front, Akhil will be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor. Bommarilu Bhaskar is the director of the film and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Akhil pinned all his hopes in this film as he was not able to create his mark on the walls of the Telugu cinema.

