HYDERABAD: For the first time, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the people across the globe are facing a different situation. Everyone has stuck to their homes and this nationwide lockdown is making the people miss some of the interesting things from the film industry. But all thanks to social media, the celebs are staying active on social media and are giving enough stuff for all the filmy lovers.

Namrata Shirodkar is one such star who stays active on social media and keeps the fans updated about what's going on in her life. Mahesh and Namrata, one of the adorable couples in the Tollywood . After four years of courtship, Mahesh and Namrata married in 2005.

Love, Respect and Trust are the three words that are quite important for any relationship, isn't it? A big Yes. Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu love each other and Namrata takes care of the family very well. Many times, Namrata confessed that she enjoys living the housewife life to the fullest.

During this lockdown, Namrata seems to be rummaging through the albums. She posted a couple of photos on her Instagram and they were so adorable. Namrata shared a cute video of Sitara on her Instagram. Just have a look at the posts and videos here.