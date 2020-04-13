HYDERABAD: Prabhas, the handsome hunk of Tollywood is one of the most talented actors in the south. He enjoys an immense fan following and needless to say about how girls go gaga over this 'Baahubali' hero. He made his entry into the world of cinema with the film, Eeswar in 2002 and from then there is no looking back.
With each passing, he evolved out as an actor. He is one of the stars who never steps back to experiment with his roles in the films. Movies like Varsham, Chatrapati, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Mirchi, Baahubali, Saaho, etc., proved him as an actor.
His exceptional acting skills made him stand atop in the list of most sought after actors in Tollywood. Prabhas is one of the most down-to-earth personalities and darling to most of the people in the south cinema.
Now, the news is that, #Prabhas has got 1 Million plus Instagram posts. Prabhas becomes the first Tollywood hero to have 1 Million plus Instagram posts.
Prabhas extended his helping hand and donated Rs. 4 crore for the cause of fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He donated Rs. 4 crore, out of which, Rs. 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund while Rs. 50 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Funds of Telangana and another Rs. 50 lakh to CMRF of Andhra Pradesh. The actor showed his generous heart by donating Rs. 50 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC).
On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial. The movie is touted to be a period love story set in the 1920s. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the movie.
Also Read: What Is Samantha Doing During Coronavirus Lockdown?