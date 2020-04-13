HYDERABAD: Prabhas, the handsome hunk of Tollywood is one of the most talented actors in the south. He enjoys an immense fan following and needless to say about how girls go gaga over this 'Baahubali' hero. He made his entry into the world of cinema with the film, Eeswar in 2002 and from then there is no looking back.

With each passing, he evolved out as an actor. He is one of the stars who never steps back to experiment with his roles in the films. Movies like Varsham, Chatrapati, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Mirchi, Baahubali, Saaho, etc., proved him as an actor.

His exceptional acting skills made him stand atop in the list of most sought after actors in Tollywood. Prabhas is one of the most down-to-earth personalities and darling to most of the people in the south cinema.

Now, the news is that, #Prabhas has got 1 Million plus Instagram posts. Prabhas becomes the first Tollywood hero to have 1 Million plus Instagram posts.