The 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli is going to create yet another history with the film, RRR. The movie titled ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ will have Ram Charan Tej and Jr. NTR in the lead roles.

The day after Rajamouli made his announcement on RRR, the film has become the talk of the town. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, etc., will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. Major portions of the shooting has been completed but now, the shooting has been stopped due to coronavirus outbreak.

Rajamouli takes maximum care to keep the details of his film under wraps. But now and then a few pictures go viral and some news related to the film do rounds on social media. One such news that is trending online is about the role of Jr. NTR in the film, RRR.

Reports claim that Jr. NTR will be seen in three different looks in the movie. We all know that the 'Janatha Garage' actor will be seen in the role of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem in the movie. In addition to this, he will also be essaying the role of a thief and as a fighter who stays in the forest.

As of now, there is no confirmation about the news. Let us wait for it. So, the makers of the movie are in a plan to release the first look poster of Jr.NTR from the film, RRR to keep a full stop to all these rumours. Earlier, the first look of Ram Charan has been released; it is very intense and promising. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to see the first look of Tarak.

Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments and the film will be released in ten Indian languages on January 8th, 2021.

Also Read: Prabhas: First Tollywood Hero To Set This ‘One Million’ Record..!