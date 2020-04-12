Anil Ravipudi's directorial F2- Fun and Frustration went well with the masses and emerged out as the blockbuster. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada were seen in the lead roles and all the stars of the film lived in their roles. The movie is all about the relationship woes and problems in a marriage life.

Anil Ravipudi and his writers took maximum care to present F2 in the most humourous manner and the fun quotient in the movie has turned F2 into a laugh riot. After ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, Anil Ravipudi is now busy with the works of F3.

The 'Supreme' director in an interview with a news daily told that the works of scriptwriting of F3 is underway. He said that F3 is going to be more fun than F2 and it is a franchise movie like Golmaal and Houseful in Bollywood. Anil told that Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will be seen in the prominent roles. He added that it is uncertain to say about the casting of the third hero in the film and the story demands, another hero will be definitely taken into the movie.

With the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil Ravipudi has joined the top directors list. We all know about how Sarileru Neekevvaru has ruled the box-office and created new records. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in the lead roles. Vijaya Shanti was seen in the key role in the film.

Also Read: RRR: Alia Bhatt In Triangle Love? Here’s SS Rajamouli’s Take..!