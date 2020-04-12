The outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of worry but if we look onto the other side of the coin, we have realised numerous things. The roads are empty, exotic animals moving happily on the roads, no pollution, etc.

The lockdown has made us see the who's who of Tollywood and Bollywood doing some things like washing clothes, cleaning vessels, sweeping, etc. The filmy stars are staying active on social media and are trying to be in touch with fans.

But, now the topic of discussion is about Samantha Akkineni. The 'Majili' actress is one of the stars in the south who stays active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her routine is now inactive on social media. Yeah! The super active heroine is found missing in action on social media.

The Akkineni Bahu never gives a miss to post the stylish pictures of herself and if you look at her Instagram, we bet you'll be scrolling time and again for the beautiful photos. But, it is all missing. She posted a photo of Hash Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya on March 26 and another post on March 28.

Long back, Samantha also shared an Instagram story of her preparing lunch and having wine along with Naga Chaitanya. So, what happened to Samantha? Why is she not staying active on social media? Is she keeping herself away from social media? These are most sought after questions not only among Samantha's fans but also among others.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu remake of the film titled Jaanu. She acted opposite Sharwanand. The film didn't go well at the box-office but Samantha and Sharwanand scored high on the acting scale. Samantha will be seen in Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man Season 2.

Also Read: RRR: Alia Bhatt In Triangle Love? Here’s SS Rajamouli’s Take..!