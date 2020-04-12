Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in ‘Prati Roju Pandaage’ directed by Maruti. The movie also did well at the box-office. Raashi Khanna was seen as the leading lady in the film. Sathya Raj and Rao Ramesh played key roles in the film. The emotional story with a touch of comedy entertained the audience.

On the career front, Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. Subbu is helming the project and the movie is in the last leg of its shooting. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the movie has been halted.

Nabha Natesh will be seen opposite Sai Dharam Tej and the film features Sudharshan Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Satya, etc in the prominent roles. BVSN Prasad is bankrolling the project under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP.

