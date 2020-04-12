It's lockdown period... The entire world has come to a standstill and the entertainment industry is no exception. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the shootings of the films have been stopped and everyone is restricted to their condos.

The filmmakers and film stars are not leaving any stone unturned to create hype among the audience about their upcoming films. They are releasing posters and are throwing some updates through social media. Rajamouli, the director of RRR has the power to captivate the attention of folks and is keeping the fans enthused by giving the updates about his upcoming movie. Recently, he has given a couple of surprises to the fans of Jr.NTR and Ram Charan and needless to say about how well they have been received by the filmy buffs.

We all know that Rajamouli is creating yet another magnum opus project, RRR with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison and various other stars. The film is being made on a huge budget of nearly Rs. 350 crores. The major portion of the shooting has been completed and the makers have fixed January 8th, 2021 as the release date. Recently, rumours came as there will be a delay in the release of the film, RRR and Alia Bhatt has walked out of the project, etc.

Rajamouli, the captain of the ship kept full stop to all these rumours. In an interview with a website, Rajamouli said that Alia Bhatt was expected to shoot for the film this month but due to the coronavirus outbreak it didn't happen. He further added they need to re-work on the dates of Alia Bhatt and said that he is looking forward to work with her. We all know that Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood and she emerged out as a star with each passing day.

Rajamouli explained the reason behind casting Alia Bhatt in RRR. He said that Alia Bhatt has the power to pull off the character and can stand between Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Rajamouli made it clear that the film is not a triangle love story and Alia Bhatt is not cast opposite both the heroes. He further added that it is very important to balance all the elements in a huge budget film like RRR. Let us not decode much but wait and see how Rajamouli is going to create RRR.

Also Read: Bollywood Hero Likely To Play Villain Role In Allu Arjun’s PUSHPA!