Can anyone forget the season 1 of Bigg Boss Telugu? Obviously, a big No. Jr. NTR hosted the show and he enthralled the audience with his superb comic timing and punch dialogues. Tarak won accolades for his brilliant hosting skills. Not only fans but also others, just can't stop themselves from speaking about Tarak when the topic Bigg Boss comes. Jr.NTR told that hosting Bigg Boss season 1 was challenging but an enjoyable ride.

Now, the regional channel, Star Maa has announced that they are going to retelecast the season 1 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Fans got elated with the news and are sharing their happiness through social media. Some of the folks also thanked Maa TV for coming up with the show.

Siva Balaji was the winner of the Bigg Boss season 1. Actor Adarsh Balakrishna was declared as the runner up of the show. Archana, Navdeep and Hari Teja stood amongst the top five contestants. The other contestants of the Bigg Boss house were Katti Mahesh, Madhu Priya, Diksha, Prince, Dhanraj, etc.

After Bigg Boss season 1, two other seasons have been conducted. Nani and Nagarjuna hosted the season 2 and season 3 respectively. The makers of the Bigg Boss are in a plan to start season 4 and Tarak is likely to host the show. As of now, there is no official information about this. On the professional front, Jr. NTR is busy with the works of RRR and due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the film has been stopped.

