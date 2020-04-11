Sources say that the plot of movie is going to revolve around red sandalwood smuggling. As per the reports, Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of Pushpa Raj. Stylish star, Bunny is sporting a rugged and rustic look in the poster. In another poster, the actor seems to be arrested by the police.

Reports claim that the shooting of the film will take place in Nallamala forests. The shooting of the film has started but due to the coronavirus outbreak there was a short hiatus. Rashmika Mandanna who is going great with a line of films in Tollywood will be seen opposite Allu Arjun. Sukumar is helming the project and it is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the celluloid.

It is all known knowledge that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a crucial role in the film. Now, one more news which is doing rounds in the social media is that the makers are in a plan to rope in Bollywood actor for the villain role in the movie. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are in consideration for the villain role.