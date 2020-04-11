Amid coronavirus lockdown, film-makers and film stars are trying to create interest among the audience about their upcoming films by releasing posters and title logos on social media. Recently, stylish star, Allu Arjun's first look from his film #AA20 titled Pushpa has been unveiled. The first look poster has become the most liked first look poster in Telugu on Twitter. The poster has garnered 84 k likes in just 24 hours after the release of the poster. The makers of the film have confirmed this news.
Sources say that the plot of movie is going to revolve around red sandalwood smuggling. As per the reports, Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of Pushpa Raj. Stylish star, Bunny is sporting a rugged and rustic look in the poster. In another poster, the actor seems to be arrested by the police.
Reports claim that the shooting of the film will take place in Nallamala forests. The shooting of the film has started but due to the coronavirus outbreak there was a short hiatus. Rashmika Mandanna who is going great with a line of films in Tollywood will be seen opposite Allu Arjun. Sukumar is helming the project and it is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the celluloid.
It is all known knowledge that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a crucial role in the film. Now, one more news which is doing rounds in the social media is that the makers are in a plan to rope in Bollywood actor for the villain role in the movie. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are in consideration for the villain role.
Let us wait and see who will get the chance to play the villain role in #AA20. Suniel Shetty was already seen in the antagonist role in AR Murgadoss' film, Darbar starring superstar Rajinikanth and Nayantara. Suniel Shetty has received enormous praise for his action in the film, Darbar. He will be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in the movie, Mosagallu as well.
Also Read: It’s Humorous! This Is How Varun Dhawan Will Celebrate Once Lockdown Ends