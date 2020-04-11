Rakul then nominated actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to take up the viral challenge. Earlier, actress Neha Sharma had tried the T-shirt Challenge, and her invited, model-sister Aisha Sharma, to take it up.

Apart from this, amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Rakul is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. The actress along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them.

"My dad figured this entire slum, where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people," Rakul said. (IANS)

