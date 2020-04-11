HYDERABAD: After magnum opus, Sye Raa, Megastar Chiranjeevi has signed a Koratala Siva's directorial, Acharya. We all know that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the film, Acharya has been stopped. Everyone is eagerly waiting to know about how Koratala Siva is going to portray Megastar Chiranjeevi's role in the film. Koratala Siva is one of the few directors in Tollywood who comes with message-oriented films.

Megastar Chiranjeevi in an interview said that Koratala Siva wants Ram Charan to act in the film, Acharya. But due to his jam-packed schedule, it may not be possible. But, another piece of news which is doing rounds in the social media is that the makers of Acharya are likely to wait for the call sheets of Ram Charan. Sources say that Ram Charan is likely to play in the role of younger Chiranjeevi in the film, Acharya. If the makers wait for Ram Charan then the shooting of Acharya will definitely be delayed.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is acting in Rajamouli's RRR. But ever since its launch, the film has been facing so many hurdles. In the beginning, the release date was fixed for July 26, 2020, but was later postponed to October, 2020. Finally, the makers have confirmed that RRR will hit the theatres on January 8th, 2021. Now, Rajamouli is not in a mood to postpone the release date of the film.

Ram Charan Tej, Jr.NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani will be seen in prominent roles in the movie, RRR. The film, RRR, is bankrolled by DVV Danayya and the movie is being made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore.

