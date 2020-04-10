HYDERABAD: For the first time ever, the shootings of the films have come to a halt. The entire world has stopped its working. A microbe, coronavirus has attacked the human race and it is just like a movie plot, creating all the panic and is spreading like wildfire across the globe.

Ever since the lockdown is being imposed, the celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood are making sure to delight their fans about how they are spending their quarantine time.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is no exception. The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ star stays busy with his shootings and never gets a chance to spend some quality time with his family. But now due to lockdown, he is happily enjoying with his dearest wife and children. The 'Athadu' star is binge-watching his favorite movies and is having fun time with his children. Mahesh took to his social media and posted a picture of a book, Sapiens written by Yuval Noah Harari and said that it is exciting, educative and eye-opening.