HYDERABAD: India faces a significantly higher threat from coronavirus and as the days are passing the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing. India’s frontline warriors are working hard and waging a battle keeping their lives at risk to fight against the coronavirus.
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and expressed immense gratitude towards the police for safeguarding the people’s lives and the health during the most challenging times. He further tweeted that he salute for their selfless dedication towards the country and its people.
Mahesh Babu also thanked the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. He said that they are working hard and it is absolutely outstanding.
A few days ago, Mahesh urged everyone to spread positivity, love, hope and empathy. He told that besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, it is very important to keep ourselves away from people and news that create panic and fear. He told that fake news is a real issue and asked everyone to stay away from misguided information.
Tollywood young hero, Naga Chaitanya also posted a video on his Twitter and appreciated the efforts of Telangana government and Telangana police for their tireless work to combat the deadly coronavirus. The ‘Majili’ hero told that it is inspiring to see all the police officers working together for a great cause and a great salute to them.
Telangana state police also thanked Chaitanya for such a compliment and said that such compliments really take away all the fatigue.
Also Read: Here Are The Deets Of Allu Arjun’s 21st Film