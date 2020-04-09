Mahesh Babu also thanked the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. He said that they are working hard and it is absolutely outstanding.

A few days ago, Mahesh urged everyone to spread positivity, love, hope and empathy. He told that besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, it is very important to keep ourselves away from people and news that create panic and fear. He told that fake news is a real issue and asked everyone to stay away from misguided information.

Tollywood young hero, Naga Chaitanya also posted a video on his Twitter and appreciated the efforts of Telangana government and Telangana police for their tireless work to combat the deadly coronavirus. The ‘Majili’ hero told that it is inspiring to see all the police officers working together for a great cause and a great salute to them.