HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s fans might be jumping with joy as a couple of good news have been shared by Bunny. Allu Arjun’s last release, ‘Ala Vaikuntapurrmloo’ opened to critical acclaim and turned out as a blockbuster in Tollywood. After Trivikram’s directorial, Allu Arjun has signed a couple of films.

On the occasion of ‘Jualayi’ hero’s birthday, the makers of #AA20 has announced the title of the film and shared two posters. Sukumar is wielding the megaphone for Allu Arjun for the third time after Arya and Arya 2. Decoding the posters, Allu Arjun is going to be presented in a completely new look and the story of the film is going to be around sandalwood smuggling. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the movie.

Besides, #AA20, Allu Arjun will also be seen in Sri Ram Venu’s directorial, ICON. The makers of ICON film took to their Twitter and announced the title logo of the movie. Sources say that the shooting of the movie is likely to start in the second half of 2019.