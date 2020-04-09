HYDERABAD: The stylish star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday, yesterday (8th April) with his cute family. Allu Sneha Reddy, the wife of Bunny shared a couple of photos on her Instagram stories and the photos are so adorable. Just have a look at the beautiful photos.

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the title and the special poster has been unveiled. The Sukumar directorial shows Allu Arjun in a rugged and rustic look. The two posters which have been released made his fans happy. Celebs and fans poured in wishes for Allu Arjun yesterday.

