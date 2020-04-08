HYDERABAD: South India's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda urged people to leave the medical masks for doctors and other health care workers who are fighting against COVID-19. Instead of masks, he requested people to use homemade masks.
The 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to his social media handles and made a request to his fans and followers on using the home made options like handkerchiefs, scarves or any dupatta.
Take a look at his tweet here:
Vijay Deverakonda’s view comes at a time when medical professionals are taking to social media, complaining about the lack of PPEs and masks.
Apart from Vijay Devarakonda, other Tollywood biggies like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also requested their fan through posts and videos to stay home and stay safe.
On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen in Puri Jagannath's next alongside Ananya Panday which will also mark his Bollywood debut.
