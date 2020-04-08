HYDERABAD: South India's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda urged people to leave the medical masks for doctors and other health care workers who are fighting against COVID-19. Instead of masks, he requested people to use homemade masks.



The 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to his social media handles and made a request to his fans and followers on using the home made options like handkerchiefs, scarves or any dupatta.



Take a look at his tweet here: