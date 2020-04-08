South India superstar and the 'Pushpa' actor, Allu Arjun is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Several stars, colleagues and his fans sent their birthday wishes to him on social media. Among them, there were special wishes from his uncle and the megastar Chiranjeevi, who wished him in the most adorable and best possible way.
Chiranjeevi took to his twitter handle and wished the actor with a throwback picture of his childhood. In the vintage pic, little Allu Arjun is seen in a dance move, while Chiranjeevi is seen looking at him in an amusing way.
Take a look at Chiranjeevi's birthday Tweet for Allu Arjun here:
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun gave a special treat to his fans on this special day by sharing the first -look poster of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' .
On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, the film minted good numbers at the box office.Puspha is 20th film is directed by Sukumar and Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine.