Allu Arjun released the first look poster and title of his upcoming film with' Rangasthalam' director Sukumar on the occasion of his 37th birthday today.

Allu Arjun's 20th film is titled 'Pushpa' and the stylish star is seen in a rustic avatar, sporting a beard. By the looks of the 'sepia' coloured poster, gives us a glimpse of what he might be portraying in this film.

In the second poster shared by the filmmakers, one can clearly observe red coloured logs next to where he sitting and Allu Arjun is seen holding an axe in his hands. By the looks of the police standing behind and Allu Arjun's clothes, it also gives us a feel that it's probably set somewhere in the 80s or 90s. In all probabilities Allu Arjun could be portraying the role of red sanders smuggler and the movie is set somewhere in the Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh. It's a known fact that the highly valued red sanders grows only in the Palakonda and Seshachalam hills in Chitoor district apart from few forest areas in Kurnool and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Whatever the plot maybe, we can see Allu Arjun getting into the skin of his rugged character which is completely different unlike the other modern and sophisticated roles he has done earlier. Of course there was his role of Anand Raj / Cable Raju he played as a gully boy from a Hyderabad slum in the film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, which also fetched him the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 2010.

When Ram Charan went totally ''deglam'' and played Chitti, a hearing impaired innocent villager in Sukumar's Rangasthalam , he was appreciated for his role which was different from what he played earlier. The film got him awards including the Filmfare and SIIMA awards last year.

Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. It is said that Allu Arjun has worked on his diction for this role, as he has to speak in a distinct accent. While the music is by Devi Sri Prasad, Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who previously worked on Nani's "Gang Leader", is the cinematographer of the film. The shooting of the film will begin once the ongoing lockdown ends.

Allu Arjun's last release, "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo", opened to critical acclaim and commercial praise a while back and has gone on to be a blockbuster

