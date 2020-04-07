The maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is celebrating his birthday today (7th April). Ram Gopal Varma popularly known as RGV started his filmy career in Tollywood as an assistant director for the movies like Collector Gari Abbai and Rao Gari Illu. RGV for the first time wielded the megaphone for Nagarjuna Akkineni for the movie, Siva. The film which was based on the criminalisation of student politics turned out as a blockbuster and created a new history in the world of Telugu cinema. RGV was praised for his exceptional technical and story narrating skills.

RGV created numerous masterpieces like Siva, Kshana Kshanam, Anaganaga Oka Roju, Gaayam, Govinda Govinda, etc. Many assistant directors who have worked under him like Puri Jagannadh, Teja, etc., are successful directors today in Tollywood. RGV directed more than 50 films and still there is no stoppage for him. Currently, he is working on a Hindi movie, Geher and Enter The Dragon. Recently, RGV also made an announcement that he will direct a film on 'DISHA'.

Besides this, RGV is one of the few celebs who always speaks his mind and never hesitates to make a controversial statement. With time, RGV has become controversy's favourite child. So, today on the occasion of his birthday, we will have some interesting and controversial tweets from his Twitter account.