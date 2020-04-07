Sources say that Allu Arjun will be seen playing a dual role in the film. Reports claim that Bunny will be portrayed in a completely different look. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what will be released tomorrow, whether the first look or title or a small teaser? Let us not decode much but wait till tomorrow. Going by the poster, it is evident that Allu Arjun will be speaking in Rayalaseema dialect for sure in the movie! Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead in #AA20. The makers of the movie are in a plan to lock, ‘Sheshachalam’ title for the film but no clarity about it.

After 'Ala Vaikuntapurramloo', Allu Arjun has signed a couple of films. Allu Arjun scored a blockbuster with the film and we think he is going to repeat his success with #AA20 as well. After ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, Rashmika was seen opposite Nithiin in ‘Bheeshma’ and both the films did well at the box office. Let us hope, Rashmika will turn as lucky charm for Bunny as well.

Also Read: Happy Birthday To Maverick Filmmaker RGV!