HYDERABAD: Amidst lockdown, Megastar Chiranjeevi is keeping himself busy. He is creating awareness videos on coronavirus and is urging the people to follow the precautionary methods and government's rules to combat the deadly COVID-19.

Megastar has set the foot in Twitter, recently. His entry into Twitter is a treat for all the fans. Chiranjeevi is staying active on Twitter and is making different announcements on this platform. Fans might be keeping a tab on Chiranjeevi's Twitter as their favourite is not leaving any stone unturned to post some interesting updates.

The 'Sye Raa' actor has been a part of 'Family', a short film featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and various other stars. The film passes a social message that it is very important to stay at home during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides all, one more interesting thing is going viral on social media about Chiranjeevi. And, we are here to tell you about the news, my dear readers! Rumours are doing rounds that Megastar Chiranjeevi is penning his biography. Yeah! During this lockdown period, despite being quite busy with some stuff, he might have been bitten by 'Boredom' bug. So, he might have decided to write his biography. It is learned that he is taking the help of his dearest wife, Surekha in recollecting his memories.

The 64-year-old forayed into the Tollywood with the movie, Punadhirallu in 1978 but the movie, Pranam Khareedu was released first. Chiranjeevi acted in more than 150 films to date and earned the title, Megastar. He is treated as demi-god by the Telugus and he was praised for his exceptional acting and dancing skills.

He tested his luck in politics but we all know what had happened. Chiranjeevi took break for ten years after Shankar Dada Zindabad and made a comeback with the movie, Khaidi No. 150. The 'Boss is Back' and now he will be seen in his 152nd film, Acharya. Before this film, he acted in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and it turned as a superhit.

Also Read: Birthday Special: Surprise For Allu Arjun’s Fans!