HYDERABAD: Pooja Hedge is on cloud nine as her last film, Ala Vaikuntapurramloo starring Allu Arjun scored well at the box-office. Thanks to Trivikram, the director of the film for coming up with such a story which had all the commercial elements to make it a hit. The film which released on Sankranti day, emerged as a winner and needless to say about the songs of the movie which continue their run as chartbusters.

Now the news is that the ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’ lady is dating someone. Yeah! Reports claim that Pooja Hedge is dating Rohan Mehra, the son of a late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan forayed into the film industry with the movie, Bazaar. The movie didn’t do well at the box-office but he earned accolades for his performance on screen.