HYDERABAD: Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday yesterday, (April 5th, 2020). Devi Sri Prasad, Raashi Khanna and various other celebs took to their social media and wished the ‘Chalo’ beauty on her birthday. Needless to say about fans who went an extra mile to make special edits for their favourite heroine. Rashmika took to her Twitter and thanked all of them for their unconditional love. Here are a couple of videos made by her fans and to which Rashmika replied. In one of the videos, one could see a fan performing ‘Ksheerabheeshekam’ for the God on the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday.
In another fan-made video, one could see a few clips from Rashmika’s films. She tweeted that this video has made her cry and thanked for the video. She also praised him for his video editing skills.
Rashmika is an Indian model and started her modeling career in 2012. Later she won Clean and Clear Fresh Face of India title. Rashmika entered into the world of cinema and is doing absolutely great. Her recent films, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma ruled the box office and now, she is busy with a line of films.
