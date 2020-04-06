HYDERABAD: Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi have joined their hands together for the first time for the film, Acharya. The movie is going to be a message-oriented flick. We all know that Koratala Siva is one of the top directors in Tollywood and his earlier films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu clearly say that he is very much inclined towards generating content which has social importance. All the films in his kitty have struck gold and now we think Acharya is also going to rule the world.

In an interview with a daily, Chiranjeevi told that he was very much impressed with the attitude of Koratala Siva and said that Siva was worried about the current political system in the country. Megastar revealed that Koratala Siva and his wife decided not to have children as they wanted to commit themselves towards doing social service. Chiranjeevi praised ‘Srimanthudu’ director’s decision and told that he is very lucky to work with him.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film is going to be a special treat for all the audiences. Chiru would be seen essaying the role of a professor and would start a movement fighting against the irregularities in the Endowments Department. Sonu Sood will be seen playing a prominent role in the movie. It is learned that Ram Charan will be doing an extended cameo in the movie and Rashmika would be seen opposite him. Kajal Aggarwal will share screen space opposite Chiranjeevi in the film.

