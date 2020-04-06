HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are coming up with a new film titled Acharya, and it has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After Sye Raa, Megastar has commenced his 152nd film and everyone has been eagerly waiting for it. But due to coronavirus outbreak, a 21-day lockdown was imposed and all shootings have been stopped.

Recently, Chiranjeevi entered the world of Twitter and during this lockdown, he is extensively using social media to create awareness among the people about the spread of coronavirus. He is focusing on generating funds to help the daily wage workers in the film industry. On the other hand, fans are requesting Chiranjeevi to release the first look of Acharya.

Apart from the first look, the most frequently asked question that not only the fans, but even the Tollywood filmy circles want to know is, whether Mahesh Babu will act with Chiranjeevi in Acharya. This debate was finally put to an end after Chiranjeevi in an interview with a daily revealed some interesting facts about Acharya. He said that he had no idea how Mahesh’s name came into the picture. Chiranjeevi further added that, “He loves and respects me. I like him a lot too. He is like my son. But, we never approached him for Acharya. It would be great if we get an opportunity to act together though."

Chiranjeevi also told that the director Siva wanted Ram Charan to be a part of Acharya but due to Charan’s busy schedule, he was unable to act in the film. Chiranjeevi added that, “Siva always wanted to cast Charan in the film. As he is busy with RRR, his dates are yet to be adjusted. It depends on the understanding between Siva and Rajamouli. In fact, it's not a cameo but reasonably a long one," he clarified.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the movie along with Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan is bankrolling the movie under Konidela Entertainments.

