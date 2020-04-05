HYDERABAD: Maverick film maker SS Rajamouli is going to make audience spellbound with his yet another magnum opus, movie, RRR. The expectations are high and entire team of RRR are working hard to give a cinematic experience like never before.

The film is facing so many hurdles ever since its inception. In the beginning, the release date has been fixed as July 26, 2020, later it has been postponed and said that the movie will release sometime in October, 2020. But, finally, the makers have confirmed that RRR will hit the theatres on January 8th, 2021. And this is before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Now, due to COVID-19, the entire world has come to a standstill and the entertainment industry also took a break. The shootings of the films have come to a halt. On other hand, it is very difficult to shoot any sequences abroad due to coronaviurs outbreak. Rumours are doing rounds in the social media that the film RRR is not going to hit the theatres on fixed date.

However, DVV Danayya the producer of film ruled out all the rumours as baseless and said that there won't be any delay in the release of RRR. He further added that the post-production works for the completed portions are going on and VFX works are also going on a faster pace.

The film features Ram Charan Tej, Jr.NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in the prominent roles. The film, RRR, bankrolled by DVV Danayya and the movie is being made on a huge budget.

Also Read: ‘Birthday Girl’ Rashmika Mandanna And Her Style File..!