Movie : Shoot at Sight Utharvu

Rating : 2.5/5

Director : Ramprakash Rayappa

Cast and Crew

Producer: P.K. Ram Mohan

Writer: Ramprakash Rayappa

Starring: Vikranth,Athulya Ravi ,Suseenthiran ,Mysskin

Music : Jakes Bejoy

Cinematography :Sujith Sarang

Editor : G. Ramarao

Mysskin, Vikranth, and Athulya Ravi starring Tamil film, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu , was dubbed into Telugu as ‘Shoot at Sight Utharvu’ recently. The film which was supposed to release in theatres could not hit the screens due to the lockdown effected since March 24 after the coronavirus outbreak. The filmmakers released it on digital streaming platform - Amazon Prime Video.

Plot: A group of criminals headed by Ashok (Vikranth) rob a bank in Hyderabad. They flee to a colony in an attempt to escape from cops. The Police Commissioner essayed by actor Mysskin passes orders to nab the criminals who go into hiding in the crowded colony. The crux of the story is as to how the cops manage to get the criminals out of hiding ,chase and fianally manage to catch them, in a thrilling encounter.

Performances: Mysskin did justice to his role and stood out as a big asset to the film.The rest of the cast and crew performances are okay but not upto the mark.

Plus points:

Few scenes from the first half

The climax twist

Background score music

Minus points:

The story drags a bit

Poor screenplay

Verdict: Shoot at Sight Utharuvu is a thriller that largely works. Except for a few comedy episodes and logical loopholes, the movie keeps the audience engrossed. The director should have worked more on the screenplay. The other fact is that the movie is not made with the typical commercial stereotypes. The climax twist is impressive and also ends on a positive note for the audience. Finally, Shoot At Sight Utharuvu, barring some glitches, is a decent home watch .