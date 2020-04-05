HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress, Keerthy Suresh rose to fame with the film, ‘Mahanati’. She lived in the role of ‘Savitri’ and performed with much ease and perfection. Keerthy Suresh won ‘National Award for Best Actress’ for the movie, Mahanati.

The 'Nenu Local' actress forayed into film industry as a child artiste but later she was seen as a female lead in a Malayalam movie, Geethaanjali. Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of producer Suresh Kumar and actress, Menaka.

Now, a piece of news that is doing rounds in the social media is about the marriage of Keerthy Suresh. The fans are happy after listening to the news that the 'Remo' star is going to enter the wedlock very soon. Some reports claimed that Keerthy is likely to marry a billionaire businessman, who is the son of an influential politician of a prominent political party.

Keerthy Suresh, who got to know about her marriage news which is circulating in the social media responded and said that there is no truth in such news. She further added that she is busy with a line of films. Keerthy will be seen in Rang De opposite Nithiin and later will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

